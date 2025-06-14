Pakistanis advised to reconsider Iran visit

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has advised Pakistanis to reconsider their visit to Iran with estimated 5,000 Zaireen stuck in the Iran in wake of brutal Israeli strikes on several Iranian cities.

With respect to queries about Pakistani Zaireen, a senior official at MoFA said that currently, 45,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis are residing in different cities of Iran.

The number of Zaireen travelling to Iran fluctuates, and most do not contact our diplomatic missions.

In light of the current security situation in the region, we have advised Zaireen to reconsider travel plans to Iran and Iraq, said the source.

Our Embassy in Tehran and consulates remain available to assist and facilitate Pakistani nationals in Iran, said a senior MoFA official.

The official statistics show that an estimated 45,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis are reportedly staying in the country without legal documentation.

Sources indicate that Pakistan and Iran share a 909-kilometre-long border, which includes three remote entry and exit points located at Taftan, Gabd, and Mand.

In response, the Pakistani Embassy in Iran has issued advisories, urging citizens to remain in safe locations and avoid unnecessary travel.

A large portion of the Pakistani population in Iran consists of religious pilgrims, who frequently visit holy sites in Mashhad, Qom, and Tehran.

In addition to pilgrims, the Pakistani community also includes students, labourers, traders, and professionals.

