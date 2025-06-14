IK’s sisters’ bails confirmed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of PTI former chairman Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and others in cases related to last year’s October protests.

The two sisters did not appear before the court and a request for exemption from personal appearance for one hearing was accepted.

On the other hand, other petitioners Jhedu and Saeed appeared before the court on expiry of their bail period and court confirmed their pre-arrest bails.

