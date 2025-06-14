Cotton market: 4000 bales of new crop from RYK sold at Rs 16,500 per maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. 4000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

