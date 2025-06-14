AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-14

Bilawal condemns Israeli attack on Iran

Naveed Butt Published June 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, terming it a grave threat to regional stability.

In a tweet on Friday, Bilawal said, “I strongly condemn Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, which has resulted in tragic loss of life and poses a grave threat to regional stability. My heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people in this difficult hour.”

“We call on all responsible nations and the United Nations to work collectively towards de-escalation and to uphold international law. So that peace and security may prevail over aggression and conflict,” he said.

