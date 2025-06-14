PTI slams Punjab govt’s proposed bill

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Friday condemned the Punjab government’s proposed Punjab Public Awareness and Dissemination of Information Bill 2025, saying this is a thinly veiled attempt by the Maryam Nawaz-led regime to centralise control over public-funded advertisements, restrict transparency and protect corrupt practices under the guise of regulating publicity campaigns.

“The bill dangerously empowers the information secretary with unchecked authority to approve government advertisement campaigns, placing billions of taxpayers’ rupees beyond judicial oversight, including the Supreme Court. This blatant move seeks to deny the public their fundamental right to question how their money is spent,” the PTI Punjab said.

According to the party, public funds are being funnelled into self-serving propaganda while the people remain in the dark, stripped of any meaningful scrutiny. This bill is nothing less than a legislative tool to shield corruption and silence dissent.

Moreover, the timing of this legislation is no coincidence. It comes amid growing allegations of misappropriation of development funds and rampant corruption within the Punjab government. Instead of accountability, the government prefers manipulation of public perception through state resources to reward loyalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025