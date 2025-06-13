Dar condemns Israeli aggression in call with Iranian FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which he strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over Israel’s blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to the government and the brotherly people of Iran in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The DPM also conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the Israeli attacks, and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

The two foreign ministers discussed the regional situation in light of recent developments and reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation for peace, stability, and security in the broader region.

The development follows Israeli airstrikes early Friday that reportedly targeted military and nuclear facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and scientists. The incident has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.