AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares decline as IT leads losses; logs tenth weekly gain

  • CSE All-Share Index fell 1.3% to 17,434.33
Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 07:16pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, with broad-based losses led by information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index fell 1.3% to 17,434.33, snapping a three-day rally but still marking its tenth straight weekly gain.

Sri Lankan tires and rubber manufacturer Richard Pieris Exports and dairy products manufacturer Kotmale Holdings were the top percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, falling 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 164.8 million shares from 171.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares pulled up by gains in real estate

The equity market’s turnover climbed to 4 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.35 million) from 3.69 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 137.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.86 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares decline as IT leads losses; logs tenth weekly gain

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Budget FY2025-26: Sindh announces to expand sales tax to all major services

IFC to provide $400mn subordinated loan for Pakistan’s copper gold mine Reko Diq

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Read more stories