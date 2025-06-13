AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real Madrid sign Argentina teenager Mastantuono on six-year deal

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 06:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid have signed 17-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono from Argentine side River Plate on a six-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

The Spanish outfit had agreed to sign Mastantuono for about $45 million last week and the talented teenager, who can also play on the wing, will be a Real Madrid player from August 14.

Having come through River Plate’s youth system, Mastantuono was part of the first team in the 2024-25 season. In February last year, he becane the youngest scorer in River’s history.

He also became the youngest at 17 to play an official match for Argentina when he featured in their World Cup qualifier against Chile last week.

Mastantuono had been linked to top European clubs such as Manchester United and Paris St Germain after a stunning free kick in River Plate’s Superclasico win over Boca Juniors in April put him on the map.

Mastantuono is Real’s third close-season recruit after they signed Premier League defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid Franco Mastantuono

Comments

200 characters

Real Madrid sign Argentina teenager Mastantuono on six-year deal

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Budget FY2025-26: Sindh announces to expand sales tax to all major services

IFC to provide $400mn subordinated loan for Pakistan’s copper gold mine Reko Diq

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Read more stories