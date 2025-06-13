AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTC final in the balance as South Africa need 188 more runs to win

Reuters Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 08:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Defending champions Australia needed eight wickets and South Africa 188 more runs as both chased victory in a gripping World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Friday.

Australia’s hopes looked more realistic but South Africa were making a fight of chasing a daunting target of 282 to win, reaching 94-2 at tea.

Aiden Markram (49) and Temba Bavuma (11) were unbeaten at the end of the middle session, taking advantage of a benign pitch after the first two days of the final saw the batsmen swept aside by efficient pace bowling on a much livelier deck.

It remained, however, a formidable task for South Africa, who need to produce the joint second-highest run chase in test history at Lord’s if they are to take the championship away from Australia.

England successfully chased down 282 against New Zealand in 2004 while the highest at the London venue is West Indies hunting down 342 against England in 1984, losing only one wicket in the process.

South Africa’s assignment had been made much harder after Mitchell Starc scored an unbeaten half-century and put on a 59-run last wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood before Australia were dismissed for 207 in their second innings.

Starc scored 58 to frustrate South African hopes of wrapping up the tail early on the third day.

The Aussies started the day on 144-8 with a 218-run lead and modest ambitions of adding 20-30 runs more.

But while Nathan Lyon was dismissed in the third over of the day, becoming Kagiso Rabada’s ninth victim of the match as he was trapped leg before wicket for two, Starc and Hazlewood batted together for almost two hours.

Part-time bowler Markram finally dismissed Hazlewood for 17, as he dragged the ball to Keshav Maharaj at cover.

South Africa came out to bat after lunch and saw Ryan Rickelton depart with only six runs on the board.

A full delivery from Starc, angling away from the left-hander, hit the toe of Rickelton’s bat and flew up for a diving catch from wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Wiaan Mulder made a lively 27 before spooning the ball to cover where Marnus Labuschagne had an easy catch off Starc and the bowler should have had a third wicket soon after but Bavuma was dropped by Steve Smith in the slips.

Smith looked to have dislocated a finger in the process and left immediately for treatment.

australia World Test Championship Australia vs south africa

Comments

200 characters

WTC final in the balance as South Africa need 188 more runs to win

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Budget FY2025-26: Sindh announces to expand sales tax to all major services

IFC to provide $400mn subordinated loan for Pakistan’s copper gold mine Reko Diq

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Read more stories