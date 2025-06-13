AIRLINK 152.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.21%)
Sports

Liverpool agree 136.3mn euros fee to sign Leverkusen’s Wirtz, reports say

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 04:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a fee of 136.3 million euros ($156.75 million) to sign Germany’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, British media reported on Friday.

The Athletic reported that Wirtz is expected to sign a five-year contract, with the fee comprised of a 117.5 million euros upfront amount and a further 18.8 million in add-ons.

Reuters has contacted Leverkusen for comment.

The fee would make Wirtz Liverpool’s most-expensive signing ever ahead of Netherlands centre back and captain Virgil van Dijk, who joined for 75 million pounds in 2017.

With two years left on his Leverkusen contract, Wirtz was also the subject of interest from German champions Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract

The German international bagged 16 goals and recorded 15 assists in 45 appearances for Leverkusen last season as they finished second to Bayern.

Wirtz would become Liverpool’s second addition of the transfer window after they signed Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong, who he was teammates with at Leverkusen.

Football Liverpool Florian Wirtz

