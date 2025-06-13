India, China agree to expedite resumption of direct flights as ties improve

India and China have agreed to expedite the resumption of direct air services and step up communication, the two countries’ foreign ministries said on Friday, as Beijing and New Delhi continue to mend bilateral ties.

The ministries’ statements came after a meeting on Thursday of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is visiting India.

The two countries reached an agreement in October regarding patrolling along their Himalayan border, thawing a standoff that began in 2020 and had strained bilateral ties, impacting areas from trade to technology to air travel.

Sun said in the meeting that the two sides should properly handle disputes and differences, and jointly play a constructive role in maintaining international and regional peace and stability, according to the Chinese ministry’s statement.

The two sides agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties, the Indian ministry’s statement said.

In January, the neighbours agreed to work on resolving trade and economic differences, a move expected to boost their aviation sectors.