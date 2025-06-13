AIRLINK 152.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.21%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.97%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.92%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.53%)
HUBC 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
OGDC 208.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-1.78%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.21%)
PIAHCLA 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.54%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.68%)
POWER 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.04%)
PPL 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.48%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
SEARL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.65%)
SSGC 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.57%)
SYM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper, other metals drop as investors shed risk after Israel strikes Iran

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 04:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Prices of copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors sold risky assets after Israel attacked Iran.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 1.3% to $9,575 a metric ton by 1010 GMT, the weakest since June 3.

The dollar index climbed and world stock markets tumbled after Israel launched a large-scale military strike on Iran.

A firmer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“The market is de-risking on copper and aluminium,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

“The key now will be whether the risk managers in the USA start to knock on the money managers’ door saying you’ve got to reduce risk ahead of the weekend.”

U.S. Comex copper futures dropped 1.9% to $4.74 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $879 a ton.

London copper rises; volatility fears linger

Munro said much of the selling was by Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds, which are largely driven by computer programs, while Chinese participants emerged at the lows to do some buying.

In China, the most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained for the third straight day, up 0.4% at 20,425 yuan per metric ton, outperforming other SHFE metals.

“Aluminium, compared with the other metals, has been performing rather strongly recently as demand from the domestic market has been robust, while SHFE stocks have been declining,” a Hangzhou-based analyst from a futures company said.

Aluminium stocks in SHFE warehouses fell to 110,001 tons in the week ended June 13, the lowest since February 2024, having tumbled by 54% since late March.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gave up 1.2% to $2,487.50 a ton, zinc fell 1.7% to $2,598.50, lead dipped 0.3% to $1,991.50, nickel slipped 0.2% to $15,165 and tin was down 0.1% to $32,600.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper, other metals drop as investors shed risk after Israel strikes Iran

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

PM Shehbaz condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack on Iran by Israel

Energy ministry seeks cabinet nod for fuel levies in line with IMF commitments

Israel’s attack on Iran: Pakistan says airspace operating as per routine

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

Bolan Castings extends shutdown as weak demand continues

Read more stories