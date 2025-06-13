AIRLINK 152.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-2.13%)
Life & Style

Netizens denounce Israel for starting another war

Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 04:58pm

Israel launched a stealth attack on Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities in the early hours of Friday, in an effort to thwart Irans’s nuclear ambitions.

Civilians were reportedly killed as were several nuclear scientists as well as the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami. Iran retaliated with drones as world leaders condemned Israel for the attacks.

The internet was also quick to denouce Israel’s imperialist ambitions, citing how it has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and now Iran without impunity and is the sole cause of destabilization in the region.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump who was previously set to hold diplomatic talks with Iran about its nuclear program, commented on the attacks citing how it may get worse and that Iran should cut a deal.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Iran Israel escalation

