Donald Trump urges Iran to make a deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear programme, saying that there was still time for the country to prevent further conflict with Israel.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it had targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.