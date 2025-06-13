AIRLINK 152.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-2.13%)
Jun 13, 2025
Sports

Pulisic says questions about his commitment to national team 'way out of line'

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 02:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

United States winger Christian Pulisic has defended his decision to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup and said those questioning his commitment to the national team were “way out of line”.

Pulisic, who played 50 games for AC Milan in the recently-concluded season, said taking time to rest and recover was the right call for him and the team with the World Cup coming to the U.S., Mexico and Canada next year.

Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson are also skipping the June 14 to July 6 Gold Cup despite not being injured, according to USA Today.

Former U.S. stalwarts Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas were among those criticising players who decided to skip the tournament and their comments did not sit well with Pulisic.

“When it comes to those guys, it is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up, some of these guys were my idols, and I respect them so much as players,” the 26-year-old told CBS Sports podcast on Thursday.

“It’s tough especially when some of them privately, the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be a friend and then they say something different publicly.

Boca Juniors defender Costa denied US visa, misses Club World Cup

“Of all things, you can talk about my performances, but to question my commitment to the national team, in my opinion that’s way out of line.”

The U.S. suffered a fourth straight defeat on Tuesday when they lost 4-0 at home against Switzerland in a friendly.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Christian Pulisic

Comments

200 characters

Pulisic says questions about his commitment to national team ‘way out of line’

