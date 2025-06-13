AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.59%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.4%)
CPHL 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.94%)
FCCL 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-4.5%)
HUBC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.95%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
MLCF 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.91%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.8%)
PIAHCLA 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.17%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.53%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.9%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.8%)
SSGC 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
SYM 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TRG 63.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.25%)
BR100 13,085 Decreased By -160.2 (-1.21%)
BR30 37,906 Decreased By -565.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 122,649 Decreased By -1444.1 (-1.16%)
KSE30 37,122 Decreased By -415.1 (-1.11%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares drop amid caution after Israel’s attacks on Iran

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 12:43pm

European shares opened sharply lower on Friday after Israel’s attack on Iran dented global risk sentiment and sent investors flocking to safe haven assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.2% at 543.54 points as of 0707 GMT.

The benchmark is on track to log a fifth session in the red, setting it up for a weekly decline.

Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, hitting nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories, to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. Iran retaliated by launching 100 drones.

The tensions add to caution in global financial markets as they grapple with the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

The heightened tensions in the oil-rich Middle East sent prices of the commodity soaring, last up over 7%, weighing most heavily on airlines.

The travel and leisure sector was down 3.1%. British Airways owner ICAG tumbled 4.8%, Lufthansa down 4.6% and EasyJet dropped 4.3%.

European shares drop as trade optimism wanes

Cruise operator Carnival’s London-listed shares slipped 5%.

On the flip side, energy stocks soared, with Shell and BP up 1.9% each.

Shares of defence companies were also higher, with France’s Dassault Aviation up 1.3% and Italy’s Leonardo up 2.3%.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares drop amid caution after Israel’s attacks on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz condemns ‘unprovoked’ attack on Iran by Israel

Israel’s attack on Iran: Pakistan says airspace operating as per routine

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

Bilal Kayani assumes charge as Minister of State for Finance

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Read more stories