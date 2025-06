GSK said on Friday the European Medicines Agency had accepted the drugmaker’s application to expand the use of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Arexvy, to include adults from 18 years of age.

A decision by the European Union’s health regulator on the vaccine, already approved for certain age groups, is expected in the first half of 2026, GSK said.