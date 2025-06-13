AIRLINK 152.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.77%)
World

Saudi Arabia says Israel Iran strikes ‘violation of international laws’

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 11:14am

RIYADH: Riyadh, long a Tehran rival before reconciling in 2023, strongly condemned a wave of strikes that Israel launched against military and nuclear sites in Iran on Friday.

The strikes, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, stoked fears of a full-blown war in the region and jeopardised US-Iran nuclear talks set for Sunday in Oman.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories

Describing the strikes as “heinous attacks”, it added that “the international community and the (UN) Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately halt this aggression”, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said would last days.

The attacks sent shock waves across the oil-rich Gulf with fears of a broader conflagration as oil prices soared more than 12 percent.

In 2023, China brokered a landmark reconciliation deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had long backed opposing sides in conflicts around the Middle East.

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Riyadh had severed ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the execution of leading Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

