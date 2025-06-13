Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has spent Rs 3.743 billion on the security measures of Reko Diq gold and copper project amid growing concerns over the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Ministry of Interior’s supplementary grant for fiscal year 2024-25 has been laid before the Parliament for approval including money spent on security measures of the gold and copper mine.

In March 2025, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) sanctioned the funds of only Rs 1.79 billion aligned with the decision of the Security Services Framework Agreement (SSFA) between the Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) and the Government of Pakistan, as well as an MoU signed between RDMC and the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control had originally submitted a request for a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs 1.792 billion through the Finance Division.

However, the Finance Division initially approved only Rs 286.987 million, leading to further deliberations.

Later, the government released the full TSC of Rs 3.74 billion, sourced from RDMC’s payment for security expenses.

The funds had been allocated under Demand No 062 for the Combined Civil Armed Forces, supporting the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) in its operational and security-related responsibilities.

As per the agreement, RDMC will provide financial support under the term support allowance which will not be used for the salaries or allowances of Frontier Corps personnel but will cover specific operational security costs.

The approved funds will be managed through a dedicated cost centre, “Reko Diq Project Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).”

