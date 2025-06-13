AIRLINK 152.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-2.25%)
BOP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.18%)
CPHL 85.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.22%)
FCCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.92%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 54.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-5.96%)
HUBC 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
MLCF 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.27%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
POWER 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.2%)
PPL 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.1%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.96%)
SEARL 90.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-3.1%)
SSGC 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
SYM 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.43%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,039 Decreased By -205.5 (-1.55%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,204 Decreased By -1889.5 (-1.52%)
KSE30 36,970 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.51%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-13

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Wasim Iqbal Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has spent Rs 3.743 billion on the security measures of Reko Diq gold and copper project amid growing concerns over the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Ministry of Interior’s supplementary grant for fiscal year 2024-25 has been laid before the Parliament for approval including money spent on security measures of the gold and copper mine.

In March 2025, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) sanctioned the funds of only Rs 1.79 billion aligned with the decision of the Security Services Framework Agreement (SSFA) between the Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) and the Government of Pakistan, as well as an MoU signed between RDMC and the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

Reko Diq project: foolproof security ordered by PM

The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control had originally submitted a request for a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs 1.792 billion through the Finance Division.

However, the Finance Division initially approved only Rs 286.987 million, leading to further deliberations.

Later, the government released the full TSC of Rs 3.74 billion, sourced from RDMC’s payment for security expenses.

The funds had been allocated under Demand No 062 for the Combined Civil Armed Forces, supporting the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) in its operational and security-related responsibilities.

As per the agreement, RDMC will provide financial support under the term support allowance which will not be used for the salaries or allowances of Frontier Corps personnel but will cover specific operational security costs.

The approved funds will be managed through a dedicated cost centre, “Reko Diq Project Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC Balochistan Federal Government Ministry of Interior TSG Reko Diq copper and gold project Reko Diq Mining Company FC Balochistan security of Reko Diq project

Comments

200 characters

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories