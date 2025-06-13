AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.05%)
CPHL 85.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.32%)
FCCL 46.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-6.22%)
HUBC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
MLCF 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.24%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.06%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-2.06%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.4%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
SEARL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.9%)
SSGC 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
SYM 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.26%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,033 Decreased By -212 (-1.6%)
BR30 37,730 Decreased By -741.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 122,140 Decreased By -1953.2 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,945 Decreased By -591.5 (-1.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-13

Trump vows to bring together Pakistan, India to ‘solve anything’

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump insisted Thursday he would bring India and Pakistan to the table with China. Tensions remain elevated between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington recently accusing Beijing of slow-walking export approvals for rare earth minerals.

It remains unclear if the steeper levies will return for all countries in early July. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers earlier Wednesday that an extended pause is possible for those “negotiating in good faith.”

“There are 18 important trading partners. We are working toward deals on those,” he said.

Bessent said it is likely that for countries or trading blocs such as the EU, Washington would decide to “roll the date forward to continue the good faith negotiations.”

