US envoy meets Dar

ISLAMABAD: US Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to shared objectives and enhanced cooperation with the US in international forums, particularly in light of Pakistan’s UN Security Council membership (2025-2026).

Both sides underscored the significance of the longstanding Pakistan-US partnership in promoting regional peace and security.

