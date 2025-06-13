Country’s first virtual centre for child safety established

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s first ‘Virtual Centre for Child Safety’ has been established with regard to forced child labour under the auspices of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

A team of professional experts in the centre is tasked to carryout search operation for the missing persons, getting in touch with heirs and verifying their credentials.

The centre has proven to be an effective in bringing back home not only missing children but also frail elderly people. In case of disappearance of a child or an elderly person of loved ones, there is an easy-to-use contact system at Virtual Centre for Child Safety. It is possible to contact the Virtual Centre for Child Safety immediately by calling the emergency helpline 15 and pressing the button number 3.

Citizens across Punjab can contact the Virtual Centre for Child Safety through the Safety App. For the first time, a special helpline 0309-0000015 has also been activated for missing children and citizens of other provinces as well. There is also a facility to report missing children by making a call, sending WhatsApp message or text message on a special helpline.

More than 59,635 people have contacted the Virtual Safety Centre to complain about missing persons. 53,542 cases of missing persons have been successfully resolved through Punjab’s first Virtual Centre for Child Safety. More than 26,000 people have reached their homes after going missing on account of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s innovative initiative to establish Virtual Centre for Child Safety.

The Chief Minister highlighted “Children are my red line; I can understand the profound grief of parents in case of their disappearance. Whether children belong to Punjab or any other province, they are all dear to us.”

She maintained, “In case of disappearance, we are determined to fulfil our responsibility of bringing every child home safe and sound. Every citizen of the country can benefit from Pakistan’s first Virtual Centre for Child Safety.”

She outlined, “Punjab’s first Virtual Centre for Child Safety is a successful initiative of promoting humanitarianism, national solidarity, digital technology and good governance. We are ready to utilize all available state resources for the safe return of missing children.”

