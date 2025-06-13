This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday and yesterday. I would like to add to my argument that the Gulf states are no longer content to influence global policy from the sidelines. By investing in American industries, real estate, and financial markets, they are embedding themselves deeply into the US economic architecture.

But what’s more strategic is their targeted investment in intellectual property and cutting-edge technology. This ensures that as America innovates, the Gulf is not just a client but a partner—and in many cases, a co-owner. This strategic stake-holding, wisely replacing dormant assets and offshore accounts, reflects a new doctrine: soft power through smart capital.

Trump also unveiled a fresh diplomatic offensive aimed at liberating Lebanon from Hezbollah’s shadow.

A new US ambassador—a Lebanese-American with deep regional roots—has been appointed to lead this mission, backed by economic assistance and civil society outreach. It’s a move meant to offer the Lebanese people an alternative path forward—free from sectarian domination and foreign interference.

This summit may well be remembered as the moment when the Gulf ceased to be a regional player and assumed its role as a global co-author of peace, stability, and progress. With sanctions lifted on Syria, and the Palestinians firmly defended through diplomatic backing, the message is clear: the future will be written by those who blend capital, conviction, and clarity of purpose.

