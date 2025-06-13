AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.07%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.92%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-3.03%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.24%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
FLYNG 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-5.71%)
HUBC 137.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 82.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.08%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.92%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.97%)
POWER 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.06%)
PPL 167.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.84%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.14%)
PTC 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.76%)
SEARL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.58%)
SSGC 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,033 Decreased By -212 (-1.6%)
BR30 37,770 Decreased By -701.4 (-1.82%)
KSE100 122,141 Decreased By -1951.7 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,958 Decreased By -579.1 (-1.54%)
Markets Print 2025-06-13

Sri Lankan shares pulled up by gains in real estate

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.02% at 17,661.45, marking its third straight gain.

Sri Lankan finance companies Senkadagala Finance and UB Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 19.4% and 14.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 171.3 million shares from 283 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market’s turnover slipped to 3.69 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.3 million) from 5.68 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

