Sri Lankan shares pulled up by gains in real estate

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.02% at 17,661.45, marking its third straight gain.

Sri Lankan finance companies Senkadagala Finance and UB Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, rising 19.4% and 14.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 171.3 million shares from 283 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market’s turnover slipped to 3.69 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.3 million) from 5.68 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.