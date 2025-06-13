AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.18%)
CPHL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-6.07%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
OGDC 209.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.69%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
SEARL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.57%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,051 Decreased By -193.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 37,775 Decreased By -696.1 (-1.81%)
KSE100 122,202 Decreased By -1890.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 36,977 Decreased By -559.5 (-1.49%)
Markets Print 2025-06-13

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (June 12, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (June 12, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 11-06-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,200        285        16,485        16,985       -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,361        305        17,666        18,202       -536/-
===========================================================================

