Spot rate loses Rs500 per maund amid slow activity

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,200 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment. 200 bales of the new crop of cotton were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

