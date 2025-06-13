Interview with Muhammad Farooq Naseem - Chairman and CEO, DWP Group: ‘Building a thriving ecosystem for Pakistan’s tech-led future’

Muhammad Farooq Naseem is the Chairman and CEO of DWP Group, and the founder of Digital World Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. With over 25 years of leadership experience spanning electronics, IT, engineering, and cement, he has transformed DWP into one of Pakistan’s top conglomerates.

Under his guidance, the Group has built leading brands like Gree and EcoStar, expanded into international markets, and contributed to major national infrastructure projects. Beyond business, he actively supports education and healthcare through the DWP Foundation, reflecting his commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact.**

The following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: You’ve successfully diversified DWP Group into Home Appliances, IT, MEP Engineering, and Cement. What guiding principles or strategic decisions have helped you manage such a wide portfolio?

Muhammad Farooq Naseem: Over the years, DWP Group has established itself as one of Pakistan’s leading diversified conglomerates. Investment decisions are driven by a rigorous evaluation of synergies, technological differentiation, competitive advantages, and the balance between risk and reward. Crucially, every venture is assessed within the context of Pakistan’s economic climate and business sentiment.

Increasingly, we are prioritizing projects with export potential—whether in goods or services—to tap into regional and international markets.The world of technology is in midst of fundamental “disruption” on multiple fronts. This poses existentialist threats to many businesses and conversely unlocks many new opportunities in an evolving & emergent world. Hence, the task of an investment strategist in tech-led businesses has become most challenging and turbulent.

BRR: Gree and EcoStar have become household names under your leadership. What were the key inflection points in building these brands?

MFN: For Gree, the first five years were crucial in laying the foundation. In 2010, following DWP’s exit from Samsung, we shifted our strategic focus to Gree, coinciding with a pivotal moment in the air-conditioning industry, the advent of inverter AC technology. With energy costs in Pakistan being a major concern, the promise of ~50 percent savings in running costs proved transformative. Gree led this shift, gaining significant traction in 2013, and by 2015, it had become the market leader in Pakistan’s AC segment. Since then, product excellence has been the differentiator. Gree remains, the preferred AC of choice for Pakistani customer.

For EcoStar, the turning point came in 2016, when the rise of LED TVs reshaped the market. Favorable government incentives allowed us to localize production of TVs and compete effectively against the influx of smuggled products entering through the Afghan Transit Trade. By 2018, EcoStar had secured the No.1 market position in televisions. Today, the brand has expanded into a full range of home appliances. Besides TVs, Ecostar offers a wide range of air conditioners, washing machines, and water dispensers, with continued growth and additions in new product categories ahead.

BRR: How do you balance global partnerships with local manufacturing when scaling a brand in Pakistan?

MFN: DWP has been a firm believer of technology transfer, local manufacturing, and indigenization in Pakistan. We have invested heavily in localizing the production of key components across our home appliance portfolio. This approach is not merely about benefiting from duty and tax structures, it is driven by cost rationalization and long-term competitiveness.

By adopting cutting-edge manufacturing processes, we ensure that our locally produced components meet the quality and compliance standards of our global partners. This strategic localization has become a cornerstone of our competitive advantage. DWP continues to invest in new processes and train our personnel on automation and robotics to be at par with other manufacturing hubs of the world.

BRR: How do you see the current state of Pakistan’s IT industry, and what key factors are driving its growth?

MFN: Pakistan’s IT industry stands at a pivotal crossroads. While recent gains are promising, they remain fragile, risking being no more than a fleeting moment of progress. The sector’s future depends on a coordinated national effort to establish Pakistan as a “global IT hub”. With the right strategic alignment and consistency in policy, the IT industry could drive a principal economic turn-around in a remarkably short period for the country.

Since the IT industry is around educated youth, it can have a transformative and significant social impact on the nation’s prosperity in many ways. However, without sustained focus, Pakistan risks squandering this opportunity—another chapter in a history marked by missed potential.

BRR: With over 500,000 IT professionals and thousands of graduates entering the workforce each year, do you think Pakistan has the right talent pool for global competition?

MFN: Pakistan is churning out about 25,000 IT graduates and professionals, 80 percent of them are unemployable due to outdated curriculum and low standards of instructions. They require major retraining to become production or relevant to IT industry needs. For the balance 20 percent, Pakistan’s talent pool seems raw, inexperienced, lacking exposure to an enterprise customer &their environment.

But apple to apple, the man-day cost for a Pakistani talent is 25 percent cheaper than India and 40 to 60 percent lower than Eastern Europe. The cost factor itself proposes a vibrant & firm business opportunity to Pakistan to sell its potential to the IT world for both product development and services.

The “disruption” in IT technology is foremost. While the more traditional IT business groups in ERP and outsourcing businesses are challenged, the emerging tech frontier poses “leapfrog” opportunities to the new entrant. Pakistanis are as well poised as any other in these turbulent times in defining the new world. I believe Pakistan MUST build its IT talent on the emerging technologies – AI, block-chain, cyber security, data sciences and cloud computing.

BRR: How is DWP Group contributing to the enhancement of Pakistan’s IT workforce and helping bridge the gap between academia and the industry?

MFN: DWP Technologies is one of Pakistan’s largest IT system integrators. Our practice in Networking and IT Solutions DWP’s reach to Pakistan’s top IT & engineering universities is nationwide. We not only actively recruit from these centers of excellence, but we have also been nurturing talent through our National Scholars Program, a CSR initiative of DWP Foundation at LUMS, GIK, COMSAT, IBA-KHI and IBA-Sukkur for last many years. DWP also launched a special purpose IT Training Institute called the “Knowledge Stream”. However, we need to do more. We are actively engaged on two new initiatives in terms of developing new talent and bridging the academia-industry gap.

BRR: DWP Tech has expanded to MENA and the US—any other international expansion in the loop?

MFN: MENA and US are new initiatives, and it is important for DWP for them to reach critical mass before opening other fronts. Going to new markets is expensive and requires a deepunderstanding of the competitive landscape in that environment. We are open to new alliances in Asia and Europe. However, I think we require a couple of years or so before we can focus on further geographical diversity.

BRR: Pakistan exports IT services to over 120 countries. How can this number be further expanded, and what challenges do Pakistani IT firms face when competing in international markets?

MFN: Pakistani IT firms have many challenges when it comes to “market access” internationally. Most companies are very small; sometimes just a few friends try to do something entrepreneurial. This is great! However, as they operate below a critical mass, most of these initiatives face severe financial limitations in investing in backend infrastructure or frontend sales engagement team. Hence, they sell their talent at a low cost just to get a step in the door. Thereafter, they face growth challenges of multiple sorts - financial, HR attraction & retention, and discontinuation of development due to technological obsolescence caused by progression or disruption.

BRR: Do you see artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing as the future of Pakistan’s IT industry?

MFN: Yes, without a doubt. Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud computing are no longer optional—they are essential technologies driving digital transformation globally. For Pakistan, these domains represent an opportunity to leapfrog stages of traditional industrial development and move directly into high-value services.

AI is revolutionizing every industry, from healthcare and agriculture to financial services and manufacturing. Pakistan must develop expertise not just in deploying AI solutions but in building them—through robust data science programs, AI research centers, and collaborations with global tech companies.

Cybersecurity, meanwhile, is critical to trust in the digital ecosystem. As we digitalize banking, government services, and business operations, we must ensure strong protection against cyber threats. Pakistan needs to invest in training cybersecurity professionals, creating dedicated response teams, and enforcing global-standard data protection regulations.

Cloud computing provides the infrastructure backbone for scaling all digital operations efficiently. Cloud adoption by enterprises—especially SMEs—will drive agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. For Pakistan’s IT sector to thrive in exports and domestic transformation, our developers and engineers must be fluent in cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

These three areas are not isolated; they are interlinked. Together, they form the triad of Pakistan’s digital competitiveness in the next decade.

MFN: At DWP Group, we recognize that human capital is the most vital asset in any organization’s ecosystem. Our approach to workforce enhancement is strategic and multi-dimensional.

First, we have established structured internship and apprenticeship programs across our IT and tech verticals. These programs provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world projects in areas such as IT infrastructure, software development, cloud integration, and data sciences.

Second, we actively collaborate with academic institutions. Our goal is to align educational content with the demands of the modern workplace. For example, we’ve worked with universities to integrate practical modules on cloud architecture and cybersecurity frameworks into their computer science programs.

Moreover, DWP supports upskilling initiatives for existing professionals by providing access to vendor-certified training programs from global leaders such as Cisco, Microsoft, and VMware. This helps raise the quality of the workforce while preparing them for exportable services.

BRR: What steps should the government take to facilitate the growth of Pakistan’s IT exports? What structural or policy reforms do you believe can unleash the full potential of the tech sector?

MFN: Pakistan’s IT exports hold immense potential, but unlocking this requires a cohesive, long-term policy vision. A major hurdle for businesses in the sector is the lack of policy continuity. To encourage investment and sustained growth, the government must implement stable export and tax policies, such as tax exemptions on export income, rebates on R&D expenditure, and reduced import duties on essential tech equipment. These measures can incentivize rapid scaling and reinvestment in the industry.

Another critical area is the modernization of banking and remittance processes. Many IT firms face difficulties with international payments due to outdated banking protocols. The government, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, should work to simplify remittance procedures, develop freelancer-friendly banking products, and ensure better forex availability for tech companies that rely on importing tools or subscribing to international services.

Infrastructural support is equally important. The creation of Special Technology Zones (STZs) offering plug-and-play infrastructure, uninterrupted power, high-speed internet, and minimal bureaucratic interference can attract local startups and international investors alike. These zones would provide a solid foundation for the growth of the IT sector.

Human capital development must also be a central priority. Large-scale digital training programs launched through public-private partnerships can build capacity in areas such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. These initiatives should also incorporate training in soft skills, English proficiency, and project management to enhance global competitiveness.

Lastly, there is a pressing need to improve the global marketing and branding of Pakistan’s IT capabilities. Through tech diplomacy, participation in international trade fairs, and targeted digital campaigns, Pakistan can build a stronger international presence. Cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi can be strategically branded as emerging tech hubs, much like how Bengaluru (Bangalore)became synonymous with India’s IT success.

BRR: Pakistan’s IT sector contributes over $2.6 billion in exports. What’s your vision for scaling this figure to, say, $5 or $10 billion?

MFN: Reaching $5–10 billion in IT exports is an ambitious yet entirely achievable goal—provided we shift our focus from isolated company success to building a thriving ecosystem. A key first step is the large-scale training and deployment of digital professionals. The government, in collaboration with industry and academia, must commit to a national mission of training one million digital professionals by 2030. This workforce should include developers, UI/UX designers, data analysts, AI experts, and cybersecurity specialists to meet both domestic and global demand.

The startup ecosystem in Pakistan also needs strategic nurturing. Although the country has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, many startups face difficulties in securing funding and achieving scale. The government can play a catalytic role by supporting incubators, offering seed grants, and setting up regulatory sandboxes in areas like fintech, health tech, and agritech. These initiatives would enable startups to test innovations and grow with reduced risk.

In addition to services, the focus should shift toward product-based exports, particularly Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Products offer greater scalability and long-term revenue potential. A subscription-based model—such as a $50/month SaaS product—can generate recurring global income, far surpassing the returns of project-based services.

Digitizing traditional sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare is another critical step. Doing so not only modernizes domestic industries but also creates local demand for tech solutions, allowing companies to refine and scale products before targeting export markets. These use cases can serve as launchpads for global expansion.

Finally, forging strategic global alliances can unlock untapped markets. Pakistan should proactively engage in trade missions, joint ventures, and bilateral IT agreements with regions such as the Gulf, Africa, and Central Asia. These areas offer high potential for affordable and quality IT services and can serve as alternatives to the saturated Western markets.

If the public and private sectors align under a unified national strategy, scaling IT exports to $10 billion within the next five years is not just a dream—it is an attainable milestone.