KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 12, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 124,093.12 High: 126,718.28 Low: 123,846.56 Net Change: 259.56 Volume (000): 371,980 Value (000): 36,080,773 Makt Cap (000) 3,710,774,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,030.03 NET CH (-) 233.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,784.46 NET CH (+) 72.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,881.89 NET CH (+) 29.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,340.60 NET CH (+) 118.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,774.73 NET CH (-) 81.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,963.58 NET CH (-) 30.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-JUNE-2025 ====================================

