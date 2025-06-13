Markets Print 2025-06-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 12, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 124,093.12
High: 126,718.28
Low: 123,846.56
Net Change: 259.56
Volume (000): 371,980
Value (000): 36,080,773
Makt Cap (000) 3,710,774,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,030.03
NET CH (-) 233.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,784.46
NET CH (+) 72.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,881.89
NET CH (+) 29.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,340.60
NET CH (+) 118.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,774.73
NET CH (-) 81.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,963.58
NET CH (-) 30.93
------------------------------------
As on: 12-JUNE-2025
====================================
