AIRLINK 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.43%)
BOP 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.92%)
CPHL 86.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.75%)
FCCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
FLYNG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-3.46%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
MLCF 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.13%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.41%)
PAEL 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.3%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.02%)
PRL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PTC 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
SEARL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.93%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
SYM 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.34%)
BR100 13,070 Decreased By -175.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 38,013 Decreased By -458.4 (-1.19%)
KSE100 122,868 Decreased By -1225.5 (-0.99%)
KSE30 37,172 Decreased By -364.7 (-0.97%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 12, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 12, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                124,093.12
High:                     126,718.28
Low:                      123,846.56
Net Change:                   259.56
Volume (000):                371,980
Value (000):              36,080,773
Makt Cap (000)         3,710,774,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,030.03
NET CH                    (-) 233.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,784.46
NET CH                     (+) 72.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 36,881.89
NET CH                     (+) 29.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,340.60
NET CH                    (+) 118.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,774.73
NET CH                     (-) 81.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,963.58
NET CH                     (-) 30.93
------------------------------------
As on:                  12-JUNE-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

