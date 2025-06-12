Trump says Israel should not strike Iran, as nuclear deal ‘close’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called Thursday on ally Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, saying a deal remained close if Tehran compromises.

Trump acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering a strike, which he said could spark a “massive conflict” – leading to a US decision to draw down embassy staff in the region.

“We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement,” Trump told reporters.

Asked about his discussions with Netanyahu, Trump said: “I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”

Trump quickly added: “Might help it actually, but it also could blow it.”

Trump’s Middle East pointman Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday in Oman with Iran, which defiantly said it would raise output of enriched uranium – the key sticking point in talks.

Trump again described himself as a man of peace and said he would prefer a negotiated settlement with Iran.

“I’d love to avoid the conflict. Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher – meaning they’re going to have to give us some things that they’re not willing to give us right now,” he said.

On whether Israel could attack Iran, Trump said: “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.”