Markets

Pakistan tanners invited to organise leather show in Malaysia

Imad Uddin Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:45pm

Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad invited on Thursday Pakistan tanners to consider organising a Pakistan leather expo or roadshow in Kuala Lumpur to showcase Pakistani craftsmanship and quality standards.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), its South Zone committee and Consul General of Malaysia in a meeting agreed that increased participation in trade fairs, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and joint ventures could boost confidence and open more channels for leather trade.

“The consul general encouraged the PTA to consider organising a Pakistan leather expo or roadshow in Kuala Lumpur to showcase Pakistani craftsmanship and quality standards,” the PTA statement read.

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Malaysian envoy said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia reached approximately $1.4 billion in FY2023, with Pakistan’s exports valued at around $400 million, compared to imports worth nearly $1 billion, it added.

“However, the leather sector trade remains relatively small, contributing less than $20 million annually, despite Pakistan being among the top ten leather producers in the world.”

PTA chairman Danish Aman proposed the launch of an e-commerce initiative to connect Pakistani leather manufacturers with Malaysian buyers and distributors through digital platforms.

He emphasised the global trend toward digital B2B trade, pointing to platforms like Alibaba and Amazon Business that have transformed international sourcing, especially in the post-COVID era.

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Pakistan tanners say collected more animal skins, hides this year

Aman also highlighted the industry’s recent investments in sustainable practices and compliance, including ISO certifications and environmental-friendly tanning processes, which align with Malaysian import standards and buyer expectations. In the end traditional Ajrak, Cap and shield were presented to the consul general.

“Hardynata acknowledged Malaysia as a high-potential and quality-driven market, particularly for finished leather goods such as footwear, handbags, and garments,” PTA statement said.

