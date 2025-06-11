Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Pakistan tanners say collected more animal skins, hides this year

The Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) has reported an increase in the collection of sacrificial animal skins and hides after Eid-ul-Adha 2025, with the number rising to over 7.4 million this year, against 7.3 million recorded last year.

The association cited a decrease in skins and hides wastages this year as one of the reasons for the increase in the collection, but termed the increase “unusual” amid a decrease in purchasing power and rising costs of animals.

The PTA said around 5% of skins and hides were wasted this year, compared to 10-15% last year.

Source: Pakistan Tanners Association

The number of skins and hides collected this year exceeded 7.4 million, 1.4% increase against 7.3 million, according to the PTA estimates.

The association estimated the worth of the collected 7.4 million skins and hides at around Rs7.5 billion, with a cow hide estimated at Rs1,775, followed by goat, sheep, camel, buffalo skins/hides valued at Rs446, Rs47, Rs578, and Rs1,680 each, respectively.

These animals skins and hides are widely used in Pakistan by the leather industry to make clothing, footwear, handbags, and different other products.