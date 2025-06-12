PM Shehbaz returns after concluding da-long visit to UAE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Thursday after concluding a one-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister’s Office said.

During his departure from Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Airport, the Prime Minister was seen off by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President’s brother and National Security Adviser.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz met with the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his official visit to the UAE.

In the high-level meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE, rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and decades of close cooperation.

Discussions covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global matters of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed a firm commitment to further enhancing collaboration in key sectors.

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

The premier conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the UAE leadership’s constructive role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

He lauded the UAE’s continued efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and regional stability.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and the ongoing progress across various areas of cooperation.

They agreed to maintain close engagement and work together to advance shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to the UAE President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi.