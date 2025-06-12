PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Thursday on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officers.

“The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values and close cooperation across multiple sectors,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

During his visit, the PM will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two sides will discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The FO said that the premier’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

“This visit is a manifestation of Pakistan’s and UAE’s shared commitment to bolstering their mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.”