Sindh CM Murad calls pre-budget meeting on June 13

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 07:57pm

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad has called the provincial cabinet’s meeting on Friday, June 13, 2025, to discuss the annual budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, as well as supplementary and development expenditures.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (Cabinet Section), the meeting, will now be held in the Committee Room of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Karachi.

The meeting’s agenda includes confirmation of minutes from previous cabinet and finance committee meetings, presentation of the annual and supplementary budgets, and discussion of the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2025-26.

Sindh govt to allocate ‘substantial budget’ for e-taxis, scooters

Key agenda items also include deliberation on the Finance Bill and proposed relief measures, with inputs expected from the heads of departments such as the Board of Revenue, Sindh Revenue Board, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Local Government, Agriculture, and Irrigation.

The Finance Secretary will present the annual and supplementary budgets, while the Chairman of the Planning and Development Board will lead the briefing on the development programme.

Sindh govt says will launch new mega projects in upcoming budget

All cabinet members, relevant department secretaries, and senior officials have been requested to ensure their presence and come prepared with working papers and presentations, as per the notification signed by Section Officer (Cabinet) Sarang Ali Shaikh.

The notification also calls on officials to observe formal dress code and notes that 55 sets of documents must be submitted ahead of the session.

