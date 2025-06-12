Sindh govt to allocate ‘substantial budget’ for e-taxis, scooters

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to purchase additional buses and allocate a substantial budget for electric taxis and scooters in the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26.

An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was also joined by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, among other responsible officials.

The session performed a detailed review of several projects under the Transport and Mass Transit Department, such as the People’s Bus Service, electric scooters, and other related issues. It also covered the issue of setting up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at several points. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was given a detailed briefing on the projects of the department for the fiscal year 2024–25, and detailed discussions were made about the proposed projects in the next fiscal year.

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority also informed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the launch of bus services by various investors under the public-private partnership model.

The meeting was also informed that works on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, a key component of the Yellow Line BRT, has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated in the coming months. In the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon ordered that all avenues be pursued in order to complete the Red Line BRT early.

