Meta AI introduces generative video editing for creativity

Meta AI is unveiling a generative AI video editing feature, now available in the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app allowing for users to enhance short-form videos, according to a press release by the company on Thursday.

Through a selection of preset AI prompts, it is offering transforming elements like outfits, locations, and lighting with a simple tap.

Inspired by Meta’s Movie Gen models, this release marks the first step in expanding AI-driven video generation across Meta’s platforms, added the press releas.

Later this year, users will have the ability to customize edits through their own text prompts.

Meta in talks for Scale AI investment that could top $10 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Meta AI’s video editing feature will enables users to create high-quality edits without prior expertise. After uploading a video to the Meta AI app, Meta.AI web, or Edits app, users will be able to choose from over 50 preset editing prompts. For a limited time, users will be able to experiment with 10-second transformations at no cost.

Edited videos will be able to be shared directly onto Meta platforms –Facebook and Instagram – directly from the Meta AI and Edits apps, or posted to the Discover feed via the Meta.AI website.

Earlier it was reported that Meta Platforms was in talks to make an investment that could exceed $10 billion in artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, according to Bloomberg, although no further details were reported.