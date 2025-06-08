AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta in talks for Scale AI investment that could top $10 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 11:31am

Meta Platforms is in talks to make an investment that could exceed $10 billion in artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The terms of the deal were not yet finalized and could still change, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta secures nuclear energy in 20-year Illinois plant deal

The Reuters Tariff Watch newsletter is your daily guide to the latest global trade and tariff news. Sign up here.

Scale AI declined to comment and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI is a data labeling startup backed by tech giants Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab, Amazon and Meta.

Last valued at nearly $14 billion, Scale AI also provides a platform for researchers to exchange AI-related information, with contributors in more than 9,000 cities and towns.

Meta Meta AI

Comments

200 characters

Meta in talks for Scale AI investment that could top $10 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Second electricty meter policy unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be launched on Monday

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Iran says US travel ban shows ‘deep hostility’ for Iranians, Muslims

US-backed Gaza group suspends aid for a day over threats, Hamas vows to protect UN aid

Ukraine drones attack on Moscow forces airport closure, Russia says

Colombian senator Uribe fighting for life after shooting

PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Muslim leaders

Bilawal urges India to end ‘excuses’, resume dialogue with Pakistan

Power tariff hike: govt reaches ‘understanding’ with IMF

Read more stories