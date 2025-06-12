AIRLINK 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.42%)
BOP 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
FFL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
FLYNG 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.33%)
HUBC 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.88%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.37%)
MLCF 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
OGDC 211.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.51%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PTC 25.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.31%)
SSGC 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,439 Decreased By -485.1 (-1.25%)
KSE100 123,929 Decreased By -423.4 (-0.34%)
KSE30 37,501 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.35%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets CHCC (Cherat Cement Company Limited) 288.02 Increased By ▲ 0.95%

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 03:14pm

Cherat Cement Company Limited (CHCC) has further enhanced its renewable portfolio with the commissioning of a 2.935 MW solar power plant at its facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The listed company engaged in the manufacturing of cement disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform that the company has commissioned remaining 2.935 MW solar power plant at its factory site Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 11, 2025, out of the total project of approximately 9 MW,” read the notice.

“After commissioning of this project, the total captive solar power generation capacity of the company will become around 23 MW,” it added.

Back in April, the cement manufacturer added 6.065MW to its renewable capacity.

Despite being a low-income country plagued by economic and social issues, a green revolution is taking place in Pakistan, and the South Asian country has quietly emerged as one of the world’s largest markets for the growing solar industry.

According to the Global Electricity Review 2025 by Ember, an energy think tank in the UK, Pakistan imported 17 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels in 2024, joining the ranks of leading solar nations.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

In response, the federal government, in its budget for the financial year 2025-26, on Tuesday revealed its intention to impose an 18% sales tax on imported solar panels.

The proposed tax would help the local industry grow, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in his budget speech in the National Assembly.

The development comes amid a solar boom in the country, with net-metering capacity in Pakistan jumping to 2,813 megawatts (MW) as of March 31, 2025, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday.

renewable energy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) solar panels solar energy projects solar energy sector PSX notice Cherat Cement Company Limited Budget 2025 26 PSX listed companies imported solar panels solar tax

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories