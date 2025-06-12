AIRLINK 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.41%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.33%)
HUBC 138.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.3%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.21%)
PRL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 25.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.31%)
SSGC 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 123,968 Decreased By -384.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 37,513 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Poland manager Probierz resigns after row with Lewandowski

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 01:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Poland manager Michal Probierz resigned from his position on Thursday, four days after star striker Robert Lewandowski said he will no longer play for the national team under him.

The 36-year-old Barcelona striker said his trust had been betrayed and he was very hurt by the way Probierz told him he was being replaced as team captain.

Lewandowski, Poland’s record goal-scorer, said on Monday that he received a short call from Probierz as he was putting his children to sleep and that a statement about him losing the captaincy appeared soon after on the Polish Football Association website.

Probierz decided to replace Lewandowski as captain with midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Sporting president says no gentleman’s agreement, or offers, for Gyokeres transfer

“I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach,” Probierz said in a statement.

“Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life.”

Football Poland Michal Probierz Poland football

Comments

200 characters

Poland manager Probierz resigns after row with Lewandowski

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories