Poland manager Probierz resigns after row with Lewandowski

Poland manager Michal Probierz resigned from his position on Thursday, four days after star striker Robert Lewandowski said he will no longer play for the national team under him.

The 36-year-old Barcelona striker said his trust had been betrayed and he was very hurt by the way Probierz told him he was being replaced as team captain.

Lewandowski, Poland’s record goal-scorer, said on Monday that he received a short call from Probierz as he was putting his children to sleep and that a statement about him losing the captaincy appeared soon after on the Polish Football Association website.

Probierz decided to replace Lewandowski as captain with midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

“I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach,” Probierz said in a statement.

“Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life.”