Sporting president says no gentleman’s agreement, or offers, for Gyokeres transfer

Sporting President Frederico Varandas has shot down reports the club would accept 70 million euros for Viktor Gyokeres and said he had not received a single offer for the Swedish striker who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals last season, has three years left on his contract, which contains a 100 million euros ($115.23 million) release clause.

While Varandas said they would not seek the full amount of the clause for the 27-year-old he denied reports there was a “gentleman’s agreement” that would allow him to leave for 70 million euros in the transfer window.

“I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that,” Varandas told reporters on Wednesday.

“To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres — neither today nor last season.”

Gyokeres has bagged 97 goals in 102 matches for the Portuguese side since his 2023 move from Coventry City, winning the Primeira Liga title in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Varandas said he had told Gyokeres’ agent that while they would not demand the full release clause the club would not set a specific price that would trigger a transfer.

“I said this sentence: ‘It’s not worth us setting a value because I don’t know what will happen in a year’s time,” he added.

“I don’t know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million euros.’”