AIRLINK 155.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.41%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.73%)
FCCL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.33%)
HUBC 138.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.3%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 14.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.21%)
PRL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 25.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.31%)
SSGC 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TRG 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
BR100 13,260 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.47%)
BR30 38,527 Decreased By -397.3 (-1.02%)
KSE100 123,968 Decreased By -384.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 37,513 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2025 01:14pm

The federal government’s decision to significantly raise the salaries and financial perks of top parliamentary officeholders has drawn criticism, even from within its ranks. Defence Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif called the move a ‘financial obscenity’ on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

“The huge increase in the salaries and financial incentives for the speaker, deputy speaker, chairman Senate, and deputy chairman Senate falls under the category of financial obscenity.

“Keep in mind the life of the common man, all our honour and dignity are due to him,” said Asif.

Meanwhile, during the post-budget press conference on Wednesday, Finance Minister Muhammad Auranzgeb defended the sharp increase in the monthly salary of lawmakers.

“If we talk about raising salaries of government employees, then ministers’ salaries should also be reviewed.”

He pointed out that the salaries of the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, National Assembly speaker, and deputy speaker were recently increased.

When questioned about whether their salaries had been raised from Rs250,000 to Rs2.15 million per month, the minister remarked that the focus should be on when ministers, ministers of state, and parliamentarians last received a salary adjustment.

“The cabinet ministers’ salaries were last increased in 2016. If a salary raise had been made annually, the recent hike would not seem so high,” he explained.

The government in its budget presentation also announced a 10% increase in salaries for federal government employees (Grade-1 to Grade-22) and a 7% increase in pensions for retired government servants.

However, it decided to keep the minimum wage unchanged in the budget for the financial year 2025-26, saying it would remain at Rs37,000 per month.

The decision to keep the minimum wage unchanged comes despite calls from some public and political quarters.

federal budget minimum wage Muhammad Aurangzeb budget speech Khwaja Asif minimum salary Budget 2025 26 government employee salary

Comments

200 characters

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Read more stories