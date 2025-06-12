AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans dip on US-China trade jitters, benign US weather; wheat firms

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 11:04am

BEIJING: Chicago soybeans declined for a second session on Thursday following the U.S.-China trade truce framework, which appeared to lack specific agricultural details, while favourable weather conditions also weighed on prices.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.29% at $10.47-4/8 per bushel as of 0420 GMT.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with the deal that restored a fragile truce in the U.S.-China trade war, following an agreement on a tariff rate framework between Washington and Beijing.

However, traders remained cautious due to the absence of clear agricultural details. China, the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans, had previously imposed tariffs of 10%-15% on $21 billion worth of American agricultural and food products.

Corn prices held steady at $4.37 per bushel, partly pressured by strong production prospects.

Soybeans hover near 2-week high on US-China trade talk hopes; wheat firms

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported weekly corn-based ethanol production reached a record-high 1.120 million barrels per day, while stockpiles dropped to 23.734 million barrels, the lowest this calendar year.

Both soybeans and corn were pressured by favourable Midwest weather conditions.

Wheat rose 0.19% to $5.35-2/8 a bushel after three straight sessions of losses.

On Wednesday, Argentina’s Rosario grains exchange slightly lowered its wheat harvest estimate for the 2025-26 season due to floods.

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 95,450 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said.

Improved crop conditions in the U.S. and Russia continued to cap wheat price gains.

Traders are also positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply-demand reports and weekly export sales report due later in the day.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, and soymeal futures on Wednesday, remained net even in wheat, and were small net buyers of soyoil futures, according to traders.

Soybeans US soybeans SOYBEANS price

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans dip on US-China trade jitters, benign US weather; wheat firms

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Read more stories