AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends a tad lower, hurt by corporate dollar bids, outflows

Reuters Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 03:17pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened slightly on Thursday, pressured by corporate dollar demand and likely portfolio outflows even as broad-based dollar weakness boosted its regional peers.

The rupee closed at 85.60 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from its close at 85.51 in the previous session.

Asian currencies rose with the Taiwanese dollar leading gains with a 1.6% rise while the offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.2%. The dollar index, meanwhile, fell 0.4% to 98, its lowest level in over a month.

The rupee was unable to benefit from a broadly weaker dollar in the face of dollar bids from local companies and foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodial clients, traders said.

The local currency has been a laggard among its regional peers over 2025 as well, with analysts citing India’s external investment deficit among the hurdles that have held it back.

On the day, India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, fell about 1% each on the day, as ambiguity over the U.S-China trade deal and rising Middle East tensions dampened risk appetite.

Indian rupee set for calm open amid yuan watch, two-sided flows

Crude oil prices pulled back on the day after rising over 4% in the previous session in light of Iran’s threat to strike U.S. bases in the Middle East region if nuclear talks fail.

“Higher oil prices are a dollar positive by way of the U.S. comparative advantage in energy independence,” ING Bank said in a note.

“Any further developments here could see the dollar favoured for its liquidity – although the yen and Swiss franc would be in demand too,” ING said.

Dollar-rupee forward premiums, meanwhile, ticked up on the back of a rise in bets on a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September after data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose less-than-expected in May.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends a tad lower, hurt by corporate dollar bids, outflows

Late profit-taking wipes out gains at PSX

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Gold prices per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Read more stories