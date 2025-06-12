South Korean shares continue to rally after President promises reforms

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Thursday after newly elected President Lee Jae-myung promised to eradicate share price manipulation and other unfair trade practices a day earlier. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 13.88 points, or 0.48%, at 2,920.92 as of 02:41 GMT. For the week, the index is up 3.95%.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.67%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.25%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.50% and up 1.44%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.19%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 1.05%.

During a visit to the Korea Exchange on Wednesday, President Lee promised measures such as tax code revisions to encourage higher dividend payouts and regulatory reforms to curb unfair trading practices.

South Korean shares extend rally on post-election hopes, US-China trade talks

Of the total 936 traded issues, 513 shares advanced, while 356 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 36.4 billion won ($26.7 million).

The won was quoted at 1,366.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,370.9.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,364.8 per dollar, up 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,361.6.

The KOSPI has risen 21.73% so far this year.

The won has strengthened 7.8% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 107.18.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 2.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.822%.