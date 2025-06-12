AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
South Korean shares continue to rally after President promises reforms

  • KOSPI was up 13.88 points, or 0.48%, at 2,920.92
Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:56am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Thursday after newly elected President Lee Jae-myung promised to eradicate share price manipulation and other unfair trade practices a day earlier. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 13.88 points, or 0.48%, at 2,920.92 as of 02:41 GMT. For the week, the index is up 3.95%.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.67%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.25%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.50% and up 1.44%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.19%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics fell 1.05%.

During a visit to the Korea Exchange on Wednesday, President Lee promised measures such as tax code revisions to encourage higher dividend payouts and regulatory reforms to curb unfair trading practices.

South Korean shares extend rally on post-election hopes, US-China trade talks

Of the total 936 traded issues, 513 shares advanced, while 356 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 36.4 billion won ($26.7 million).

The won was quoted at 1,366.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,370.9.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,364.8 per dollar, up 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,361.6.

The KOSPI has risen 21.73% so far this year.

The won has strengthened 7.8% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 107.18.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 2.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.822%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

