AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-12

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

Naveed Siddiqui Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 08:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the irresponsible remarks made by the external affairs minister (EAM) of India during different media engagements in Brussels.

The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony, rather than producing bellicose punch lines, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The tone and tenor of a foreign minister should be commensurate with his dignified status,” he added.

For last several years, the spokesperson remarked “India has been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victim hood.”

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

However, Ambassador Khan pointed out “India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its sponsorship of terrorism beyond its borders, nor can it cover up the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should introspect on its own involvement in terrorism, subversion and targeted assassinations.

“India must also desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions. Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy. However, it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless strikes, last month.”

The spokesperson elaborated narrative emerging from India betrays sheer frustration, following an unsuccessful military adventure against Pakistan. “The Indian leaders would be well-advised to improve the standard of their discourse and discard their obsession with Pakistan,” he said, adding the history will judge not by who shouted the loudest — but by who acted the wisest.

It is worth mentioning that during his recent visit to Brussels, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating India’s preparedness to conduct strikes within Pakistani territory in response to terrorist provocations.

“We will go deep into Pakistan, India won’t hold back now,” Jaishankar said this during his several meetings with EU leaders.

He has also accused Pakistan of training “thousands” of terrorists to deploy them across the border.

The EAM’s remarks came weeks after Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s naked aggression on May 7 and 10 respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Foreign Office IIOJK Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Pakistan Foreign office Indian aggression Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan Indo Pak tensions Indian minister remarks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories