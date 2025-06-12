Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the irresponsible remarks made by the external affairs minister (EAM) of India during different media engagements in Brussels.

The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony, rather than producing bellicose punch lines, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The tone and tenor of a foreign minister should be commensurate with his dignified status,” he added.

For last several years, the spokesperson remarked “India has been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victim hood.”

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

However, Ambassador Khan pointed out “India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its sponsorship of terrorism beyond its borders, nor can it cover up the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should introspect on its own involvement in terrorism, subversion and targeted assassinations.

“India must also desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions. Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy. However, it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless strikes, last month.”

The spokesperson elaborated narrative emerging from India betrays sheer frustration, following an unsuccessful military adventure against Pakistan. “The Indian leaders would be well-advised to improve the standard of their discourse and discard their obsession with Pakistan,” he said, adding the history will judge not by who shouted the loudest — but by who acted the wisest.

It is worth mentioning that during his recent visit to Brussels, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating India’s preparedness to conduct strikes within Pakistani territory in response to terrorist provocations.

“We will go deep into Pakistan, India won’t hold back now,” Jaishankar said this during his several meetings with EU leaders.

He has also accused Pakistan of training “thousands” of terrorists to deploy them across the border.

The EAM’s remarks came weeks after Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s naked aggression on May 7 and 10 respectively.

