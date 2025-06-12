Punjab budget will be public-friendly, tax-free: Azma

LAHORE: The Punjab budget for the year 2025-26 will be progressive, people-friendly and tax-free, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, said.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear instructions to expand the province's tax net, but no new taxes will be imposed on the public, Azma said, adding: “Major initiatives by the Punjab government — such as "Suthra Punjab", infrastructure development, and the construction of new hospitals — will be part of the budget. Basic facilities will be ensured in all public schools across the province.

She also noted that, according to a recent report by The Economist, 98% of schools in Punjab are in satisfactory condition. The public will see the Chief Minister’s welfare initiatives reflected in the upcoming budget, she added.

