Investor confidence increasing due to govt policies: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that investors’ confidence is rising due to government policies and the stock exchange is setting new records.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR alongside the Minister for Local Government, Azma Bokhari remarked that Pakistan is currently witnessing a season of positive developments. She said the government has provided substantial relief to salaried individuals by reducing their tax burden, and congratulated the Prime Minister for it. Despite IMF pressure, the federal government presented a balanced and people-friendly budget, she said.

“Those who were hoping for Pakistan’s default are still unable to digest any good news that benefits the nation,” she said, adding “The federal budget 2025-26 provides relief to the people, yet some elements wished that Pakistan would become like Sri Lanka and fail to secure the IMF programme.” Bokhari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party that cannot tolerate national progress. She said these same individuals are now running a “March to Washington” campaign.

Over the last year, the Punjab government has achieved significant successes, which these elements find hard to accept. On the day of the budget, the nation witnessed how PTI turned the National Assembly into a marketplace. Their approach has always been, do nothing, and prevent others from doing anything as well, she added.

Azma highlighted that the exemplary cleanliness arrangements across Punjab during Eid-ul-Azha were widely appreciated by the public, with citizens offering prayers for the Chief Minister. However, some elements were bothered even by this success. She also mentioned that Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi requested the Punjab government to support cleanliness operations in other areas as well.

Azma Bokhari criticised those who raise concerns about parliamentarians’ salaries while ignoring the fact that the Prime Minister and Finance Minister draw no salaries. She urged the public to also consider when the last time parliamentary salaries were increased. “The people like us from middle-class backgrounds are also involved in politics. Should we, too, start a business alongside politics?” she asked.

She mocked Goher Ayub’s post-defeat statement in Sumbariyal, where he claimed no campaign was run. “The truth is that these people, along with their YouTubers, are only loud online. On the ground, they have no presence,” she said.

She also remarked, “The ‘Field Marshal’ is heading to the United States, but let it be clear, honour and disgrace lie in the hands of Allah — and Allah has honoured him greatly.”

The Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that during the three days of Eid, exceptional cleanliness arrangements were made across Punjab. The Chief Minister personally oversaw all operations for four days. A total of 315,669 animal remains were collected and disposed of within just three days — a record achievement, he said, adding: “The 10-day cattle markets were established across Punjab with model arrangements. Around 12,000 public complaints were received and addressed promptly.”

He acknowledged that the decision to outsource sanitation services initially drew criticism, but the government acted by issuing notices to companies where complaints of unpaid staff wages emerged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025