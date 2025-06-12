Rs23.27bn tagged for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed Rs23.27 billion budget allocation for development projects for fiscal year-2025-26.

According to budget 2025-26 documents, a total of Rs2.095 billion has been proposed allocation for 10 ongoing development projects and Rs21.175 billion for development programmes under Special Initiatives.

For ongoing projects, the government has proposed Rs500 million allocation for construction of Plan House at Administrative Sector, F-5/2,Islamabad; Rs250 million for Capacity Building and Institutional Strengthening of Ministry of Planning; Rs200 million for Competitive Grants Program for Policy-Oriented Research; Rs200 million for Development Communication Project; Rs70.141 million for Strengthening of Research of Planning Ministry in Information Technology (IT); Rs200 million for Strengthening of PDR in Monitoring and Evaluation of PSDP Project; Rs300 million for Feasibility and Construction of PIDE (Campus), at H-16,Islamabad; Rs75 million for Establishment of Federal SDGs Support Unit; Rs150 million for Change of Base of National Accounts from 2015-16 to 2025-26, and Rs150 million for National Economic Transformation and 5Es Unit.

Projects under Special Initiatives, the government has proposed Rs18 billion budget allocation for Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan; Rs1 billion for Rising Together Project for the uplift of 20 poorest Districts of Pakistan (50:50); Rs100 million for Establishment of National Centre for Brand Development; Rs375 million for Centre of Excellence for CPEC -Counterpart NDRC’s Academy of Macroeconomic Research, China; Rs200 million for CPEC Secretariat; Rs50 million for Integrated Energy Planning; Rs350 million for Social Sector Accelerator (SSA)for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth and Gender (HNEYG) National Priority Initiatives; Rs500 million for Prime Minister’s Innovation Support and Startup Grants; Rs500 million for National Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Programme to Reduce Stunting and other Forms of Malnutrition, and Rs100 million for Enhancement of Capacity of Federal Government Entities in Preparation of Policy/ Programme/ Projects; etc., and Performance Audit, (Umbrella Programme).

