AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Markets Print 2025-06-12

Indian benchmarks close marginally higher

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes inched higher on Wednesday, led by IT stocks on signs of progress in trade talks between the US and its key trading partners, such as India and China, while profit booking in financials capped gains.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.15% to 25,141.4 and the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 82,515.14.

Negotiators from the US and China have agreed on a framework to get their trade truce back on track, pending final approval by their countries’ leaders.

Other Asian markets rose on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Indian and US officials made progress on bilateral trade talks in New Delhi, focusing on industrial goods, agriculture, tariff reductions and non-tariff barriers, according to Indian government sources. Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

