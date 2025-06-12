Indian benchmarks close marginally higher

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes inched higher on Wednesday, led by IT stocks on signs of progress in trade talks between the US and its key trading partners, such as India and China, while profit booking in financials capped gains.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.15% to 25,141.4 and the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 82,515.14.

Negotiators from the US and China have agreed on a framework to get their trade truce back on track, pending final approval by their countries’ leaders.

Other Asian markets rose on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Indian and US officials made progress on bilateral trade talks in New Delhi, focusing on industrial goods, agriculture, tariff reductions and non-tariff barriers, according to Indian government sources. Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.