AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-12

Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge climbed for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after a tentative trade truce between the US and China supported demand for higher-yielding assets. The Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.6% and logged its longest winning streak in about a month. Year-to-date, it is down 4.2%. The broader Topix gauge rose about 0.1%.

Chip-sector heavyweights Sumco and Tokyo Electron surged 11% and 4.8%, respectively, on optimism that a US-China agreement will lead to the lifting of Chinese export curbs on rare earth minerals critical to high-tech sectors.

Sumco was the biggest gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Socionext, which gained 6.3%. Mazda Motor climbed 1.2% as the yen weakened, boosting exporters’ shares.

The biggest loser on the Nikkei was Hino Motors, which slid 18% to log its steepest daily percentage decline since October 2023.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade talks

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories